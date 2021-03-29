Idle Price Reaches $10.17 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and $308,976.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for $10.17 or 0.00017694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,361 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.