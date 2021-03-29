IG Gold Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $187,190.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.80 or 0.00940473 BTC.

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

