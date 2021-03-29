Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.11

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $153,507.67 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,680.53 or 0.99939005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096324 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,413,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,852 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

