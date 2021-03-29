IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 278,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $300.48. The company had a trading volume of 144,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The firm has a market cap of $323.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $304.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

