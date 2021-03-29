IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average is $206.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

