IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,281 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,114,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 304,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 513,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

