IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $2,033.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

