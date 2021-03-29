IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.74 on Monday, hitting $251.61. The company had a trading volume of 500,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

