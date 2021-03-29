IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.57. 387,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $147.85 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

