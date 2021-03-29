IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.15 on Monday, reaching $602.56. 729,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,099,539. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.76. The stock has a market cap of $578.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.