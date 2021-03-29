Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,309 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.48% of Illumina worth $261,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 347.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.34. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.14 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.