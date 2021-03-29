Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Short Interest Update

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,350. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.
About Image Sensing Systems
Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.
