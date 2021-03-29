ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $699,391.25 and $217,044.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,037,850 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

