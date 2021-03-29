imbrex Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $168,625.83 and approximately $60.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

