IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 15,794 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.86. 41,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

