IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 484,620 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 484,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.22% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SPXS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. 68,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $185.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

