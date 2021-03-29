IMC Chicago LLC Buys 163,586 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,586 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 4.73% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,923.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the period.

Shares of BOIL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,934. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $60.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

