IMC Chicago LLC Buys 4,314 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.73% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52-week low of $207.04 and a 52-week high of $608.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.04 and a 200 day moving average of $512.74.

