IMC Chicago LLC Buys 9,104 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.71% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CSD traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $63.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

