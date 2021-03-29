IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000.

SPDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 18,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $29.79.

