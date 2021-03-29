IMC Chicago LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.04. 81,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,371. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

