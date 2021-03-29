IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.23% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

