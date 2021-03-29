IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,302 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.37% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 469,346 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 624,989 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 718,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,833,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

