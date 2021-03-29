IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.35 Million in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.48% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 139.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

UBT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,441. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

