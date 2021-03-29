IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,827 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,032 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $102.74.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

