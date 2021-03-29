IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,649,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000.

XNTK stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

