IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 26,544 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.47. 63,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,735. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30.

