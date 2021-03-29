IMC Chicago LLC Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 211,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

