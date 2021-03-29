IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.79. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,619. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $91.93 and a 52-week high of $177.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

