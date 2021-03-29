IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 809,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.86% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,791,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA TZA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,775. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $632.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.