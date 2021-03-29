IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:FXA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

