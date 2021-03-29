IMC Chicago LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.92% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,369,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA TNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,900. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $108.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.