IMC Chicago LLC Trims Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.89% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

KOLD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $39.10. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,267. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

