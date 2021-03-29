IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stock Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 4.25% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

FBGX traded up $18.23 on Monday, reaching $550.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 595. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $613.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.60.

