Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.