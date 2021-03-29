Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Immune Pharmaceuticals
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.