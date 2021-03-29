Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75) and last traded at GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). 1,841,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,030,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,497 ($19.56).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.40 ($25.39).

The company has a market cap of £14.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,429.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,441.21.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

