INCA Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

INCA Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the period. Copa accounts for about 10.6% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Copa worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Copa by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

