Incent (INCNT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $62.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00058772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00220586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.02 or 0.00961007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00079095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

