Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $600,667.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00011183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.