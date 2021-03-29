Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

