Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.