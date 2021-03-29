Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.80 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.33. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Infosys has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Infosys by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,036,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

