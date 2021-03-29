InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Purchases $61,020.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 70,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.