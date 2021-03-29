Ink Market Cap Tops $808,338.63 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $808,338.63 and approximately $135,454.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.51 or 0.00941957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

