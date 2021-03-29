Ink Tops One Day Volume of $121,231.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Ink has a market capitalization of $716,323.37 and $121,231.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

