InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.