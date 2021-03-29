InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INNV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

INNV stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

