InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

INNV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

