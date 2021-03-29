InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

INNV opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

