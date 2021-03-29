Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Raised to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:INO.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,115. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.73. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

