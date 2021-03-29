Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.83.

Several research firms have commented on IPHI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock opened at $173.60 on Monday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.